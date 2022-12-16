Jabil (NYSE:JBL) PT Raised to $85.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jabil to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Jabil Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $68.35 on Friday. Jabil has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $73.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $511,533.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,899.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,600,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $511,533.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,899.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,813,725 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jabil by 677.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,935,000 after buying an additional 2,300,029 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Jabil by 2,786.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,240,000 after purchasing an additional 666,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 924,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,052,000 after purchasing an additional 652,083 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

