Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires New Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $5,397,000. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Diageo by 27.4% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in Diageo by 9.1% during the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($41.10) to GBX 3,160 ($38.77) in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.37) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,164.44.

Diageo Stock Down 2.2 %

Diageo Profile

NYSE:DEO traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,049. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.37. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

