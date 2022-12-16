Jacobs & Co. CA Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.90. 61,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,050,415. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.95. The firm has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.