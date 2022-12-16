Jacobs & Co. CA Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,288 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $49,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $67,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 102.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 33.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.84. 61,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,407,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.38. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.