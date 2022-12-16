Jacobs & Co. CA Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 273,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,363,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $194.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.