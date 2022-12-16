Jacobs & Co. CA Increases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,597,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,300,000 after buying an additional 467,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 68.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,857,000 after purchasing an additional 420,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 349.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,814,000 after purchasing an additional 341,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.98. 20,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,021. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

