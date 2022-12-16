Jacobs & Co. CA Raises Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,215 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,286,111,000 after buying an additional 2,865,804 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% during the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,332 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,060,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,718,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($76.84) to €74.00 ($77.89) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($56.84) to €52.00 ($54.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE:BUD traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 29,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.