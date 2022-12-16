Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,751 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 3M by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after buying an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,229,834,000 after buying an additional 94,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in 3M by 2.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,365,162,000 after buying an additional 191,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.85. 14,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day moving average is $128.84. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $181.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

