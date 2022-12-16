Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Trading 1.4% Higher

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.88). 155,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,106,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.87).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Jadestone Energy from GBX 125 ($1.53) to GBX 105 ($1.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

Jadestone Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of £324.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,440.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 82.21.

Jadestone Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Jadestone Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jadestone Energy’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other news, insider David Loren Neuhauser sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.92), for a total value of £187,500 ($230,033.12). Insiders have sold 609,073 shares of company stock worth $45,148,621 over the last 90 days.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.