Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC reduced its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,421 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up about 5.5% of Rise Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $453,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VNLA opened at $48.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.61. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

