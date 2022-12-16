Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 291,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

JBS Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JBSAY remained flat at $7.72 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 423,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,280. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. JBS has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

JBS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3561 per share. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. JBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBS Company Profile

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on JBS in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

