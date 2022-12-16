Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Up 83.5% in November

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,932,100 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the November 15th total of 1,053,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Jervois Global Stock Performance
Jervois Global stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,495. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. Jervois Global has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.77.
Jervois Global Company Profile
