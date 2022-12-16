Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Up 83.5% in November

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,932,100 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the November 15th total of 1,053,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Jervois Global Stock Performance

Jervois Global stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,495. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. Jervois Global has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.77.

Jervois Global Company Profile

Jervois Global Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Finland, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales.

