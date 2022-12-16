Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Hits $38.33 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $38.33 million and approximately $63,506.50 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00014130 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00040510 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005977 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020268 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00228809 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02279287 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $71,743.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.