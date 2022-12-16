JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Short Interest Up 11.7% in November

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 845,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,467,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,888,000 after buying an additional 83,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,476,000 after buying an additional 42,336 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth approximately $78,894,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,134,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,518,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JKS traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.67. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.90 and a beta of 0.66.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

