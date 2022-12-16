JOE (JOE) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week

JOE (JOE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. One JOE token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market capitalization of $53.18 million and $1.28 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JOE

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

