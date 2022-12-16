John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJFGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 262 ($3.21) to GBX 237 ($2.91) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

John Wood Group Price Performance

Shares of WDGJF stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. John Wood Group has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

