Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 800 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 800 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.60, for a total transaction of $186,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,741,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,071,737. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Morningstar Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ MORN opened at $220.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

MORN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 24.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

