JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Price Target to €13.50

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.00 ($15.79) to €13.50 ($14.21) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Kojamo Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Monday. Kojamo Oyj has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62.
About Kojamo Oyj
