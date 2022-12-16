JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Price Target to €13.50

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.00 ($15.79) to €13.50 ($14.21) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Kojamo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Monday. Kojamo Oyj has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62.

About Kojamo Oyj

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 36,897 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

