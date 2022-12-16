JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $32.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.29.

BankUnited Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of BKU stock opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.19. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $46.75.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in BankUnited by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in BankUnited by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in BankUnited by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 2.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

