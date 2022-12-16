JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,260

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,210 ($14.84) to GBX 1,260 ($15.46) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.81) to GBX 1,100 ($13.50) in a report on Monday, October 17th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.84) to GBX 950 ($11.66) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 900 ($11.04) to GBX 850 ($10.43) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $881.75.
WPP Trading Down 3.4 %
WPP stock opened at $49.51 on Monday. WPP has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
