JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) to Neutral

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.05.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $218.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $205.76 and a 12 month high of $363.36.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 864.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.