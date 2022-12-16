JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $62.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.10.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,537,297.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,441,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,537,297.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,441,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,203 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,360 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

