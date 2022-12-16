Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 7,599 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 8.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 7.7% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 3.1% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rambus by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

RMBS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.26. 8,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,974. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $1,993,739.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 191,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,124 shares of company stock worth $4,825,048. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

