Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

Southern Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SO stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $68.85. 58,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,986,847. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

