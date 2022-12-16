Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 22,544 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for 2.3% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $27.29. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $8.398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. This represents a yield of 30.25%.

