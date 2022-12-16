Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 454,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.29. 5,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,166. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $257.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

