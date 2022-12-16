Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $415,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 262.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22,714.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,060,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.78. 62,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,407. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $106.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.37.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

