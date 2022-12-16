Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $230,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,441 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,661,000 after buying an additional 2,150,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,902,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,555,000 after buying an additional 550,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after buying an additional 536,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,256,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,114,000 after buying an additional 71,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.72. 100,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,732,648. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.