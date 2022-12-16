jvl associates llc Acquires New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

jvl associates llc acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of General Mills by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,039. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

