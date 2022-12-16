jvl associates llc Purchases 917 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

jvl associates llc grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 13.5% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.36. The company had a trading volume of 57,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

