Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 161 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $807.20 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $870.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $808.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $724.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.67.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

