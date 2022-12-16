Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 27,653 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,653 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTLC. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3,805.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,378,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 72,474,135 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,284,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,813,000 after purchasing an additional 132,442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,276,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,516,000 after purchasing an additional 675,055 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,908,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,680,000 after purchasing an additional 93,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,204,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,423 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66.

