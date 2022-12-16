Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 310,718 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,718 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up about 2.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $11,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVLU. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVLU opened at $22.91 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12.

