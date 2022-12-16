Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 32,317 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,317 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $20,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 133,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 39,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $115.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.43.

