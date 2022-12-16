Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 4,476 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 206,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,713,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 234,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $72.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average of $71.43.

