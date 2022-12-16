Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 9,205 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,205 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 919,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 577,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 222,605 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 212,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTIN opened at $24.46 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46.

