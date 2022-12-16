Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE KYN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 581,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,625. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.