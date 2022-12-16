Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE KYN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 581,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,625. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $9.83.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
