KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.62

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and traded as high as $14.90. KDDI shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 255,107 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 11.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KDDI Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

