Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Boosted by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Kellogg comprises about 2.9% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 98,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 142,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE K traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 55,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,390. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average is $72.20. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,156,712. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

