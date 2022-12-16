Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,200 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the November 15th total of 232,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Kelso Technologies Trading Up 3.7 %

KIQ traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,452. Kelso Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $15.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Kelso Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.

