Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 18,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 525,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 7.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. Analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,391,000 after purchasing an additional 371,474 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 205,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Articles

