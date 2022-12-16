KeyCorp Comments on Terex Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Terex in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. Terex has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Terex by 13.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Terex in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Terex by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $5,014,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,621,518.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,907 shares in the company, valued at $8,621,518.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,064.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.58%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Articles

