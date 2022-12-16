KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.50.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.96.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

