KeyCorp Weighs in on Kennametal Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kennametal in a report issued on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kennametal’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

Kennametal Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.89. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $38.36.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

