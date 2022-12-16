Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Invests $1.46 Million in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 238,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Haleon in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

HLN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 279,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,430,539. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.64.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

