Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) vs. Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Financial Analysis

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Ozon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Kidpik shares are held by institutional investors. 67.5% of Kidpik shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ozon and Kidpik, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kidpik 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Ozon presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.28%. Kidpik has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 786.08%. Given Kidpik’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kidpik is more favorable than Ozon.

This table compares Ozon and Kidpik’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $2.42 billion 1.04 -$772.19 million ($4.45) -2.61 Kidpik $21.83 million 0.28 -$5.95 million ($1.05) -0.75

Kidpik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ozon. Ozon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kidpik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ozon and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon -27.03% -642.17% -30.83% Kidpik -45.15% -60.30% -39.13%

Summary

Kidpik beats Ozon on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising and financial services, as well as airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

