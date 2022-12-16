Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 3.4% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after buying an additional 1,459,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after buying an additional 1,102,943 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $74.62. The stock had a trading volume of 32,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,751. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.48.

