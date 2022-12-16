Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 196 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after buying an additional 386,287 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 213.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHW stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,082,744. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

