Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,619,000 after purchasing an additional 285,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,504,000 after purchasing an additional 76,019 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,356. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

