Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,400 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 360,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 148.2 days.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

KMMPF remained flat at $12.49 on Friday. 42 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $18.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMMPF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

